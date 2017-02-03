Sidhu honored with Exceptional Faculty Award by Bates

TACOMA, Wash. – Bates Technical College’s Occupational Therapy Assistant instructor Aimee Sidhu received the 2016 Exceptional Faculty Award in a surprise presentation recently.

College President Dr. Ron Langrell said, “Bates is fortunate to have Aimee among our excellent faculty. She has a deep level of knowledge and skill, and the Occupational Therapy Assistant participants greatly benefit from her careful attention to student success.”

The annual award recognizes a faculty member who infuses their teaching with innovation, and who provides an exemplary level of work performance that fosters and supports student learning.

“I am truly honored to be named exceptional faculty,” said Sidhu. “The students I am privileged to teach bring commitment and dedication not only to the classroom, but to the profession, and that inspires me every day.”

Sidhu, who has taught the OTA program since its inception in 2011, is known for providing encouragement to students and helping them discover their assets.

As an example of Sidhu’s leadership, she has taken on additional roles at the college related to curriculum and instruction, as well as at the state level, where she is involved with issues related to occupational therapy. “In her leadership roles, Aimee consistently demonstrates very effective communication and a keen understanding of the many facets of any given topic,” wrote Denise Tremblay, former director of the OTA program, in her nomination letter.

As part of this award, Sidhu will attend the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence in May in Austin, Texas. Sidhu will be a part of the Excellence Awards Dinner and Celebration with Exceptional Faculty Award honorees nationwide.

“I have gained so much professionally and personally from working with Aimee,” wrote Tremblay. “She is an exceptional faculty member at our college.”

The state legislature created the Exceptional Faculty Awards program in 1990 to recognize and encourage excellence in teaching in Washington’s 34 public community and technical colleges. This award is made possible through a legislature-established endowed trust fund and the Bates Technical College Foundation.

To learn more about the Occupational Therapy Assistant program, go to www.bates.ctc.edu/OTA or www.bates.ctc.edu.