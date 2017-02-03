O’Ban: ‘Senate shows how to govern by passing education bill’

Submitted by David Boze
The One Washington Education Equality Act, SB 5607, passed the senate Wednesday night by a vote of 25 to 24. Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-University Place, hailed the vote as a big win for kids and as welcome property tax relief for residents of the 28th Legislative District.
SB 5607 was unveiled earlier this week by the Republican-led Senate Majority Coalition Caucus as their plan to solve the state’s failure to provide adequate and equitable funding for basic education. The plan creates a statewide per-pupil funding system and establishes a per pupil $12,500 minimum. The act also institutes a $1.80 per $1000 of assessed value local effort levy, which replaces the existing maintenance and operations levies.
“This plan is a great win for kids statewide and it means big savings for taxpayers here,” said O’Ban. “Shouldn’t an education system put student needs first? This plan helps get us there.”
Under the levy reform plan, the average homeowner in University Place would see property tax relief of $818. The average homeowners in the Tacoma, Bethel, Clover Park, and Lakewood districts would save between $461 and $505. The average homeowner in the Steilacoom Historical School District would save $216.
“One thing the McCleary decision made clear is how the legislature failed for 30 years on the issue of equal and full funding for basic education,” O’Ban said. “For the first time in decades, the senate tonight showed how the legislature should govern on this issue.”
SB 5607 increases beginning teacher pay to $45K from $35,700 and provides financial rewards for top teachers. Schools would be expected to meet new standards and those that meet performance objectives would be exempt from most state regulations, however all schools would continue to follow health, safety, and non-discrimination laws.
“Let’s be clear, this is the only plan that has been put forward with an actual funding source,” Oban explained. “The governor and our colleagues across the aisle are floating plans but attaching no means to pay for them. What they want are new taxes, what we offer instead is a solution.”
For more on information on the One Washington Education Equality Act go to www.FullyFundEducation.org.
Comments
Gail Alverson says
Before Mr. O’Ban pats his back too hard he needs to own up to how long it has taken Washington lawmakers to get this legislation even out of committee. I’m retired now, after thirty years of teaching and we teachers have been demanding more help for our students the whole time. Washington has ranked 48th in school funding far too long. This was made possible not because one party or the other “won” but because the courts demanded it. Alternative facts don’t fly around here!
Betsy Tainer says
Thank you Mr. O’Ban. I commend your decision to vote for this. This SHOULD improve my life greatly, increasing my expendable income along with thousands of others in Pierce County can ONLY be a good thing as we dread the twice annual payment of our property taxes. Being a property owner, landlord, with property in Tacoma, Lakewood and University Place I stand to gain more then others.
I do have some reservations, I’m hoping you will address these here for me:
1 – How does this bill address the great disparity in Teacher/Admin compensation, and does it, more specifically address the level of administrative staffing, now, especially since the school districts will be less burdened with promoting their M&O levies within their district which I see as a substantial player in their top-heavy and administrative costs. Staffing levels within the school district admin offices and their level of compensation should also be addressed. Yes?
2 – I would dearly love to see some teeth in the ‘safety and tech’ levy which will surely be used to supplement district incomes via a very clear loophole in the authority of this bill. Your thoughts here please.
3 – I noticed some years ago that 2007 and prior the ‘state’ line of my property tax bill clearly stated ‘state schools’… I have yet to find anyone answering my questions regarding this change. Was that money previously earmarked for education and since been absorbed into the state general funds ??? thus playing into our current situation and a brand me tax line on our property taxes?
4 – what assurance do we have that OSPI will not rubber stamp future levy increase requests? Should we have some additional level of protection here?
5 – I value unions, I do. but I can’t help thinking that the ever increasing union power and play for improved salary and benefits has been the real source for our current situation. Can you discuss this?
6 – I DO NOT like the 50+1% level of levy ask acceptance… where the school districts and fire districts support each other AND are listed as the largest employers in so many of our districts/communities… it seems unfair as an opportunity for ‘the public’ (otherwise affiliated) to have any real say in these levies as they did via a majority rule. Please speak to this.
I understand that, surely, concessions had to be made to develop a ‘product’ that would be palatable to the majority of those who would have an opportunity to vote on it. Still, I can’t help wondering if concessions were made that may not play out well for us in years to come.
For one thing, I’m tested to justify WHY UPSD is enjoying the luxury of extra funding via their grandfather clause. This especially causes me grief when I consider that UPSD freely accepts out of district student enrollment, which I believe costs our community/schools HUGELY.
And… while I’m at it. The state has graciously given HUGE swathes of money to the school districts already as a result of the McCleary decision. That give was NOT widely publicized. In fact, without an inside track everyone was virtually unaware of the Millions of dollars passed out as the public voted to approve yet another increased levy and tech levy for the schools. Can you explain how this happened and why the state seemed to make NO effort to publicize these improved funding levels…. PLEASE!