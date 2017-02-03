DOUBT: A Parable by James Patrick Shanley coming to Lakewood Playhouse

The Lakewood Playhouse is proud to present the Fourth Show of our 78th Season – “DOUBT: A Parable” by John Patrick Shanley – The Winner of the Tony Award, the Academy Award and the Pulitzer Prize Award for Drama.

This gripping drama will be performed on Fridays, Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Performances will be February 17th through March 12th with Special Showings at 8:00pm on Thursday, January 23rd (Pay What You Can Night) and 8:00pm on Thursday, March 2nd (“Pay What You Can” Actor’s Benefit).

Presented in the Lakewood Playhouse’s thrust configuration with seating facing the stage as well on both of its sides. This production of “Doubt: A Parable” will place you in the center of a gripping story of suspicion cast on a priest’s behavior that is less about scandal than about fascinatingly nuanced questions of moral certainty.

“Doubt: A Parable” will be Directed by Vicki Webb who returns to the Lakewood Playhouse after last Season’s “Avenue Q” and “12 Angry Men” in 2015.

The Production Features a number of actors that either new to the Playhouse Stage or have become Audience Favorites – Including: Connie Murray (Sister Aloysius), Katherine Mahoney (Sister James), Blake R. York (Father Flynn) and Diane Johnson (Mrs. Muller).

ABOUT THE SHOW: ? “Judge Not Lest Ye Be Judged Yourself”

All the elements come invigoratingly together like clockwork in John Patrick Shanley’s provocative play, “Doubt: A Parable”, a gripping story of suspicion cast on a priest’s behavior that is less about scandal than about fascinatingly nuanced questions of moral certainty.

A Lakewood Playhouse Premier

AUDIENCE WARNING: This Play Contains Mature Content and Themes