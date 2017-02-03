Arts, Culture and Christian Faith Considered at Christ Lutheran Church

Submitted by Jordan Johnson

This is a reminder of Christ Lutheran Church’s weekend conference happening February 10-12. These series of events will feature a full slate of activities which promise to entertain, enlighten and tease the cerebral taste buds. There will be informative and interactive discussions, Q&As, workshops and more.

Engagements by Professor Jeffrey Keuss of Seattle Pacific University will be interspersed with music from the lovely and multi-talented Christian singer/songwriter, Carolyn Arends who is a thoughtful writer and speaker herself. Saturday evening promises an amazing experience with a burger and shakes dinner preceding a full concert by Ms. Arends.

Don’t forget that Christ Lutheran has made it a point to ensure this weekend is family friendly, providing daycare and/or workshops for children throughout.

A quick update on the original guest list, regretfully sees Spencer Capier unable to attend as previously announced.

For a full schedule list and other information, please go to ChristLutheranLakewood.com.