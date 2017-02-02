Weather delays weekend closure of I-5 ramp and opening of new ramp

TACOMA – Due to an unfavorable weekend weather forecast, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation on the I-5 – Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road – Northbound HOV project have delayed work to open a new northbound Interstate 5 exit to northbound State Route 167 in Tacoma.

Work needed to complete construction and pave a new connection between the ramp and SR 167 was originally scheduled to occur this weekend. Because of the inclement forecast, the work will be rescheduled for the next suitable weekend. Specific times and dates will be announced as they are identified.

Additional overnight ramp closures scheduled this week for Tacoma area highways can be found online atwww.tacomatraffic.com.