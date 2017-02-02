Tax forms and assistance available at Pierce County Libraries

Pre-printed 1040, 1040A and 1040EZ income tax forms and instructions are now available at Pierce County Library System locations. Due to federal budget constraints, pre-printed forms and instructions are limited in number and provided while supplies last.

You can always find tax information at Pierce County Libraries. Using library computers, customers can prepare and file their own taxes online, as well as print out forms and instructions from the Internal Revenue Service website. The libraries also have forms and instructions that can be copied for 10 cents per page.

Free tax assistance

Volunteers will help prepare and e-file personal tax returns at three Pierce County Library locations for households with incomes of $54,000 or less, persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers. Volunteers are from Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and are certified by the IRS.

Help is available at:

Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Mondays, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. , Feb. 6 through April 10 (closed Feb. 20 )

, (closed ) No appointment necessary.

Summit Pierce County Library, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma

Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. , Feb. 11 through April 15

, Help by appointment. Call Sound Outreach 253-593-2111 to schedule.

Additional tax resources are available on the Pierce County Library System website.