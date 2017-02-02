SHS Sentinels sign Football Letters of Intent, Feb 1

Submitted by Stephen Neufeld

Surrounded by proud family, friends, teachers and coaches, four Steilacoom Sentinels seniors signed Letters of Intent to Northwest Universities: Anthony Leiato (LB/RB) Eastern Washington University; Marques Hampton (WR/CB) Eastern Washington University; La’Jon Enis-Carter (WR/FS) Western Oregon University; and, Isaiah Hampton (WR/CB) Linfield College, Wednesday morning, February 1, at 7 a.m, in the Steilacoom High School Library.

Signing Day, Feb 1, 2017 SHS Thanking Football Coach Rich Lane, Anthony Leiato, Marcus Hampton, La’Jon Enis-Carter, Isaiah Hampton Signing Day, Feb 1, 2017 SHS with Moms! Signing Day, Feb 1, 2017 SHS (from left) Anthony Leiato, Marcus Hampton, La’Jon Enis-Carter, Isaiah Hampton

Citing the support of family and coaches, these athletic young men committed to continuing their education and football careers! Congratulations, hugs and photographs were shared by many. Great job, guys. Your community is proud of you and wishes you the best in your future endeavors!