Sarah Murdoch – A Walk Through Venice

Submitted by Learning Is ForEver

Venice is one of the most important citites in European history. Sarah Murdoch, an architect who began working for Rick Steves in the year 2000, returns to Pacific Lutheran University on February 3rd. This class, offered by Learning Is ForEver, will begin at 10:30 a.m. in room 103 of Morken Center. Walk in registration begins at 10:00 a.m. – $15 cash or check. PLU parking pass required. Contact Laura at 253.241.4166 or stewarla@plu.edu for more information, or download pass from our website- www.plu.edu/liferoadscholar

