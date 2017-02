Featured Pet Moana is an utter love who’s most happy sitting next to a constant companion. Our independent little miss also makes use of hop time to keep in tiptop condition. The four-year-old has beautiful agora hair that will need regular brushing and upkeep to keep Moana looking and feeling her best. Meet her today — #A514044.

Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.