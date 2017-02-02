H&M coming to South Hill Mall

H & M, one of the world’s largest fashion retailers, famous for offering fashion-forward apparel at affordable prices in a sustainable way, is thrilled to announce a new location in Puyallup, Washington. Measuring approximately 19,000 square feet, the new location at South Hill Mall is set to open in the fall of 2017. H&M is especially excited to expand its reach in Washington, a quickly growing market for the retailer, and add to the 10 other locations currently open in the state.

The new H&M location will offer Puyallup residents a one-stop shopping destination for quality clothing for the whole family, with collections for ladies and men, as well as separate “store within a store” sections for accessories. The South Hill Mall location will also carry the H&M Kids collection for newborns to 14 year olds. The breadth and variety of H&M collections make it easier for any consumer to find fashionable products, no matter their personal style. With an emphasis on design, quality, and sustainability, H&M offers inspiring, high fashion at an unbeatable value.

H&M prides itself on its support of local economies by adding jobs with each new location. As a continuously expanding brand, H&M constantly searches for new talent to grow within the company. With the opening of the South Hill Mall location, H&M is proud to add employees to the current, ever-expanding total of approximately 16,000 U.S. employees. In 2016, H&M was ranked number 20 on Interbrand’s list of 100 Best Global Brands and was selected by Great Place to Work as a top 25 Best Multinational Workplace. H&M was also ranked number 199 out of 500 on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers. For available job opportunities, please visitwww.career.hm.com.

Sustainability is an integral part of H&M. The brand is growing and making significant long-term investments for sustainable development. In 2013, H&M launched Garment Collecting, an in-store clothing recycling project and was the first global fashion company to implement such a program. Since 2013, approximately 90.4 million lbs.

of garments have been collected globally.

Since H&M opened the doors to its first U.S. store 16 years ago, the U.S. has been one of the retailer’s most successful markets. H&M is proud to offer U.S. consumers quality fashion at competitive prices at its 459 locations across the country, and looks forward to continued expansion at the best properties worldwide.



H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M’s business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the group includes the brands & Other Stories, Cheap Monday, COS, Monki and Weekday as well as H&M Home. The H&M group has more than 4,300 stores in 64 markets including franchise markets. In 2016, sales including VAT were SEK approximately 223 billion. The number of employees amounts to more than 148,000. For further information, visit www.hm.com.