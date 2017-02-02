Fear takes president over reason at time of war

February, 1941, President Franklin Roosevelt’s signed Executive Order 9066, the now deemed unconstitutional order which called for the rounding up and incarceration of American citizens of Japanese ancestry and resident aliens peacefully living on the West Coast of the United States.

These 120,000 citizens of the United States were from all walks of life, farmers of the land and sea, merchants, teachers, doctors – all professions and trades – among the adult and elderly, children left their schools and friends for “the duration.”

During the remembrance of the 75th anniversary of this action, Dukesbay Productions & Stephanie Anne Johnson present “Never Again: Testimonies from the Japanese American Incarceration.”

“Never Again” is a compilation of thoughts and testimonies remembered by victims of this affront of Civil Rights, mostly caused by war time hysteria. The dramatic piece is presented as a staged reading with live musical performance.

Testimonies and interviews were provided by Densho, a grassroots organization in Seattle dedicated to preserving, educating and sharing the story of the WWII-era incarceration. The material is edited by Aya Hashiguchi Clark; the production is directed by Randy Clark; music is by Stephanie Anne Johnson

February 11, Dukesbay takes over the venue of Tacoma Little Theatre at 210 N. I Street to present their timely performance, from 7:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

“Never Again” appears one night only. Tickets are $10 general, $7 for students/seniors/ educators. For more information or tickets, call the box office at 253-272-2281 or go on-line to www.tacomalittletheatre.com.