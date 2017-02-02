Clover Park School District promotes train safety

LAKEWOOD, WASH.– Clover Park School District (CPSD) is committed to keeping its students safe.

Lakewood residents will soon see more – and faster – trains passing through their neighborhoods when the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) re-routes its Amtrak Cascades passenger trains this fall. Near the start of next school year, 14 daily passenger trains, traveling up to 79 mph, will start using the tracks through Lakewood that parallel Interstate 5 between Tacoma and DuPont.

In preparation for this change in service, testing of the tracks and signals on this new route will be conducted during February and March. CPSD is partnering closely with WSDOT’s Stay Back from the Tracks outreach campaign to ensure its students and their families are aware that high-speed trains will be operating in their area.

This campaign teams CPSD with WSDOT and the non-profit organization Operation Lifesaver to promote train safety among students and their families. Volunteers with Operation Lifesaver are visiting local schools to share important rail safety messages with students. With a focus on the three E’s – education, enforcement and engineering – Operation Lifesaver is tailoring its presentations to engage students at various grade levels so they are more aware of safe practices when near trains and tracks.

CPSD, WSDOT and Operation Lifesaver invite members of the media to attend one of three assemblies at Lochburn Middle School on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Details are as follows:

Operation Lifesaver assemblies at Lochburn Middle School (5431 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499) on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

6th grade assembly: 9–9:45 a.m.

7th grade assembly: 9:50–10:35 a.m.

8th grade assembly: 10:40–11:25 a.m.

To RSVP, contact Mariesa Bus at mbus@cloverpark.k12.wa.us

In conjunction with this outreach effort, WSDOT also has partnered with Seattle Seahawk wide receiver Doug Baldwin on a series of rail safety messages. A train safety community event featuring Baldwin is planned in Lakewood this spring and CPSD will encourage its families to attend.

For more information on the Amtrak Cascades reroute, please visit www.wsdot.wa.gov/rail.