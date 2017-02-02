Bates: KBTC’s Northwest Now takes you Home

You’ve heard of the old saying, “there’s no place like home.” And this is exactly the case for one small community here in Western Washington.

The Key Peninsula is home to the town of Home , a place with a rich history of the progressive culture that’s predominant here in Western Washington today. On Friday’s special edition of Northwest Now, we’ll travel to Home and take a closer look at what was once a turn-of-the-century anarchist colony.

“It was an intentional community set up to make it possible for people to have freedom, but yet not step on each other’s toes. It wasn’t socialism; it was kind of what you would dream of as a Utopian community,” said Leyla Lugenbill, the great-granddaughter of two of the community’s original founders.

We’ll also hear from Justin Wadland, author of the book “Trying Home,” as well as several current members of the Home community.

The Emmy and Telly Award-winning public affairs series Northwest Now airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.