Westside Story – How Shall We Vote?

On Wednesday, February 1, 2017, Mary Moss and Michael Branstetter, two City of Lakewood incumbent city council members, announced in The Suburban Times their intention to run for reelection.

When you cast your vote, be mindful that Ms. Moss and Mr. Branstetter are on record for having voted for the City of Lakewood’s Rental Inspection Program (RIP), which is the equivalent of violating Lakewood property owners’ and Lakewood rental citizens’ Constitutional Fourth Amendment Rights.

A recent 2015 Federal Court Case in Ohio ruled rental inspections are unconstitutional because the forced inspections violate citizens Fourth Amendment rights to be free of unwarranted search and seizure.

The following paragraph is an excerpt from our U.S. Constitution:

Constitution of United States of America 1789 (rev. 1992)

The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.

Voters: While Ms. Moss and Mr. Branstetter are obviously dedicated, intelligent and talented individuals, I cannot approve of their decision to create what has become known as the Rental Inspection Program (RIP).

If any other citizens choose to run for the Lakewood City Council in opposition to the incumbents, I urge all citizens to consider the entire candidate field in terms of each candidate’s willingness to either uphold or violate every Lakewood citizen’s Constitutional Fourth Amendment Rights.

We need city council members who are not only willing to solve serious problems, but are able to put forth intelligent solutions that do not punish innocent Lakewood citizens.