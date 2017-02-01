TNT: Ban pot or don’t: Decide, Lakewood

Lakewood, like the rest of Washington state, voted in favor of legal and licensed marijuana, but so far, the city’s circumvented the voters’ will by pointing to federal law. Rep. David Sawyer, D-Parkland, is hoping his new bill, HB 1099, will get the city to take a long awaited position on pot.
Comments
Joseph Boyle says
While I understand the arguments, it makes no sense for dope smokers to force the City of Lakewood to violate Federal Law.
Perhaps Representative David Sawyer, Democrat Parkland, is confused because the City of Lakewood government is willing to violate the Fourth Amendment of our U.S. Constitution by their decision to pass the Rental Inspection Program (RIP).
It is a head spinner, is it not, even if you have not been smoking pot.
Joseph Boyle