Northbound I-5 exit to SR 167 closes this weekend to prep new ramp for opening

TACOMA – Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation on the I-5 – Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road – Northbound HOV project are getting ready to open a new northbound Interstate 5 exit to northbound State Route 167 in Tacoma. But before the new ramp can open, crews must complete construction and pave new connections between the ramp and I-5. Weather permitting, that work will begin this Friday night, Feb. 3, accompanied with an around-the-clock ramp closure.

Weather permitting, from 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, until 4 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, crews will close the northbound I-5 exit to northbound SR 167 (River Road) to complete the connection and do final paving. A signed detour will direct ramp traffic through the Port of Tacoma Road interchange to southbound I-5, then to Bay Street, and onto SR 167.

During the weekend closure, drivers are advised to plan extra time into their trips, take alternate routes and expect delays. At present the weather forecast for the weekend is less than ideal, and if rain predictions continue to grow, the work and weekend closure could be rescheduled.

Assuming all work is completed as scheduled, the new ramp will open to traffic in time for the Monday morning commute.

After the new ramp is open, the old ramp will be demolished to make room for a new HOV lane on northbound I-5. A new connection from East 28th/East Bay Street to SR 167 will also be built. Two additional weekend closures of the new ramp will still be necessary as crews do final work to complete construction.

Additional overnight ramp closures scheduled this week for Tacoma area highways can be found online at www.tacomatraffic.com.