DuPont, Where Washington Began is a special program for benefit of musuem

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society

DuPont, Where Washington Began, is the title of the pre-publication reading and book signing by humor columnist Dorothy Wilhelm, which will be presented for the benefit of the DuPont History Museum on Sunday, February 19 at 2:00 at DuPont City Hall, 1700 Civic Dr.

A very unusual feature of the presentation is that attendees will have the opportunity to have early access to a special edition of Wilhelm’s upcoming book, Where Washington Began. The book is created exclusively for this event and will not be available for sale to the public until late spring.

Where Washington Began contains stories Wilhelm discovered during ten years of presenting her TV series, My Home Town for Comcast TV.

“We did 100 shows covering nearly every Western Washington community,” she says, “and everywhere we went someone would say, ‘I’ve got a story to tell you that you’ve never heard before.’” This book contains those stories.

“I’m far from being a historian,” admits Wilhelm, who calls this presentation a valentine to her adopted community, “but many people don’t even realize that the Washington Territory began right here in Puget Sound. These are vignettes from Washington State history that are too good to lose. “

The stories in the book range from the creation story of the very first people by Steilacoom Tribal Leader Danny Marshall, through the retelling of how the Hudson Bay Company arrived in what is now DuPont down to stories of the present day, like the tale of the mule that ran for City Councilman in the community of Milton, and won!

Wilhelm adds that it has taken three years for historical stories to be researched and verified.

The first 10 people to arrive for the presentation at the DuPont City Hall will receive a free copy of the DuPont Commemorative edition of Where Washington Began. The special edition will be available for sale at the presentation and exclusively at the DuPont History Museum, until publication. All proceeds will go to the Museum.

For information call, DuPont History Museum 253-964-2399