Buddhist Monk in Tacoma to Share How to Deal with Anxiety

Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center in Tacoma, WA will present a day course titled, Healing Anxiety: Meditation and Peace of Mind, Sunday, February 19th from 10:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Anxiety and uncertainty go together like white on rice. In these uncertain times it is easy to feel fearful and anxious. We know we want to respond to our life circumstances, but we often feel limited or uncertain about what to do or what results our actions will produce. Feeling emotionally paralyzed and scared in these situations is not at all uncommon. So, what do we do?

We need to know how to respond when our world appears menacing and dangerous because these feelings become continuous and irrational with the result being that we can’t control our negative thoughts and feelings even if we try.

In this class we will look at what is anxiety, what causes our anxious experiences and how to overcome the anxiety that impacts us regularly. Everyone is welcome to this special class which will be filled with meaningful insights into the mind and dealing with life.

In Buddhism we understand that all our unpleasant experiences arise from negative karmic potentials in the mind; the negative energy remaining in the mind from past negative actions. Unhappy and negative minds can cause these potentials to ripen. Problems don’t exist outside the mind. Suffering, problems, worries, unhappiness, and pain all exist within our mind; they are all unpleasant feelings, which are part of the mind. Through controlling and purifying our mind we can stop them once and for all. To understand this fully we need to understand the relationship between the mind and external objects. In How to Transform Your Life Geshe Kelsang says,

“All the things we perceive are mere appearances to mind, like things seen in a dream. If we think deeply about this we shall understand how we can cause all the unpleasant things that we are afraid of to cease simply by abandoning impure, deluded states of mind, and we can cause all the pleasant things we desire to arise simply by developing a pure mind.”

When we are worried and anxious we are viewing the world from the perspective of someone who is unable to cope and will be overwhelmed.

Gen Kelsang Wangpo, the teacher for this course explains, “if we can learn to control your thoughts and cultivate positive experiences through the practice of meditation and mindfulness we will find a positive way to handle our anxious feelings”. Through these methods you shall be able to establish peace within your mind and all your unpleasant experiences will cease. Even short periods of breathing meditation have proven helpful in controlling anxiety. By purifying your mind and building up a stock of positive energy you will develop for yourself a strong and positive mind free from fear and worry.

Finally you can learn positive ways of relating to yourself and the world around you. Make effort to stop identifying with your faults and limitations and instead cultivate strong self confidence and self-esteem by integrating meditation into your daily life.

Gen Wangpo offered some encouragement for everyone as well, stating, “an effective way to overcome anxiety is to practice meditation; then we will be dealing with the underlying causes of all the worry and fear in our lives”.

This course in open to the public and no experience is needed. Cost is $20. For more information or to register call (360)754-7787 or visit www.MeditateInTacoma.org.

The course will take place at Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center located at 1501 Pacific Ave S, Tacoma, WA, in Suite 301.

About Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center:

Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center was founded under the guidance of Geshe Kelsang Gyatso; Internationally renowned Buddhist meditation master and scholar. Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center is a member of the New Kadampa Tradition-International Kadampa Buddhist Union, a worldwide network of Buddhist Centers that are located in over 40 different countries.

The purpose of Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center is to help people learn practical methods to solve their daily problems and to live a happy and meaningful life. Tushita Center offers meditation classes, Buddhist studies, day courses, retreats, chanted prayers in English, community outreach and a chance to learn more about the Buddhist way of life. Classes and courses are designed to help those who wish to learn about or deepen their understanding of basic Buddhist thought and practice, as well as for those who simply wish to start a meditation practice or to meditate in a group setting.

Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center is a Washington State registered nonprofit.