Alumni return to Lakewood, Creating Promising Futures in their communities

By Debbie LeBeau, Clover Park School District Superintedent

One of the things I look forward to most as superintendent is attending graduation every year. Each graduation for Clover Park High School, Lakes High School and Harrison Preparatory School provides a touchstone moment when I am surrounded by graduating seniors along with the families, community members and educators who have supported them in their journey. The air is filled with a palpable sense of promise for the future.

Even better is when those graduates return to our community to invest their time and expertise into creating promising futures for others, with a couple of past students featured in this issue.

City of Lakewood’s Martin Luther King Jr. celebration’s keynote speaker Cinthia Illan-Vazquez, who attended Tillicum Elementary, Woodbrook Middle School, Clover Park High School, was an Act Six scholar and is now a graduate of Whitworth University; and

Sarah Edwards, who attended Lochburn Middle School, and has returned to inspire a new generation with her passion for music;

And you – are you an alumni of the district? What are you doing in your community to create promising futures? Let us know by filling out the Alumni Profile form on the district website.

Thank you to the many alumni who have returned to work, volunteer, serve on our board and send their children to schools in Clover Park School District. With a 13.3 percent increase in our graduation rate over the past year, the future is looking more promising than ever.