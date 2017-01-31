TCC Welcomes and Supports All Students

Dear TCC Students, Staff and Faculty,

As you may know, President Trump signed an executive order last Friday that bans some refugees and immigrants from entering the United States.

At TCC, we want to let you know that all students, particularly our International Students, immigrant students, students who are undocumented, and students covered under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, are welcome here. TCC’s commitment to provide a safe, secure and positive environment remains clear and steadfast during these uncertain times. We are proud of our students and staff members, who come from all over the world, who make TCC a great place to be.

Current TCC students from the affected countries, or others who are concerned about difficulties returning to the United States, may want to consider delaying any international travel to ensure they can maintain participation in their courses. International Student Services will provide regular updates and support as the situation evolves. Please read this PDF that outlines the current situation from the Washington State Attorney General – Labor and Personnel Division.

These are unprecedented times that challenge us. TCC continues to stand by the following:

Accept undocumented students. Students, regardless of their immigration status, are welcomed to apply here or any public or private university in the State of Washington. Read here for more information.

Access to financial aid. In 2014, Washington passed the “Real Hope Act” (also known as the “Dream Act”) with overwhelming bipartisan support. The act gives qualified undocumented students the right to attend college in Washington, along with access to state financial aid.

TCC supports and welcomes all community members of all ethnicities, citizenships, religions and demographics. Our doors have been open for 50-plus years, and our doors will remain open.

Thank you for all that you do.

The TCC Leadership Team: Mary, Bill, Beth, and Tod