Tacoma Rescue Mission topic of Lakewood United discussion

February 2, 2017 November 19, 2015 “Tacoma Rescue Mission” – Update – A Refuge for Those with No Place to Turn – Mike Johnson, Executive Director (Steve – MC)

The Lakewood United group meets at 7 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, which is located at 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW in Lakewood. The upcoming topic is as follows:

February 9, 2017 “Economic Development Update” – Becky Newton, Economic Development Manager, and “The Motor Avenue Improvements” – Courtney Casady, Long Range/Comprehensive Planning (Marie– MC)

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2016, are $20 per year. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board and our guest speakers only charge us the cost of a breakfast. You can pay your dues by mail to: Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to our Treasurer, John Huber, if he is present at the weekly Thursday morning events. Burs Restaurant does not charge us a room fee. Hence, please ensure that you at least order a beverage if you attend the meeting and remember to leave a gratuity. If you wish to make suggestions for future topics or speakers, please email to lakewoodunited@gmail.com, or contact any of our board members: Marie Barth, Sue Boguszewski, Gil Conforti, John Huber, Kris Kauffman, Karen Lebeter, Pamela Maddess, Steve Smith or Herb Stumpf.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashin gton. Our website:www.thesubtimes.com/ serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is on Friday, February 10, 2017, at 12:00 noon at Carr’s Restaurant, 11:30 AM if you wish to order lunch. Visitors are encouraged.