Rosa Parks and The Montgomery Bus Boycott at TMP

December 1, 1055, Montgomery, Alabama. Rosa Parks, a black woman, refuses to surrender her seat on a public bus to a white man. Her arrest proved to be a tipping point in American history, inspiring Montgomery’s African-American citizens to organize in non-violent protest under the leadership of a new young pastor, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The newly formed Montgomery Improvement Association a 13-month boycott of Montgomery’s public transit system that resulted in a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down segregation on public buses as unconstitutional.

60 years after the Montgomery Bus Boycott, Rosa Parks is remembered as “The Mother of the Civil Rights Movement.” With deep intensity and uplifting songs of the struggle, this musical tells her uniquely moving American story about how everyone makes a difference.

ROSA PARKS and the Montgomery Bus Boycott

February 11 – 19, 2017

Saturday, Feb. 11, 1:00PM & 4:00PM | Feb. 18, 11:00AM

Sundays, 7:00PM

Where

Rosa Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott plays at Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA.

Show Times

Friday & Saturday, 7:30PM

Sundays, 2:00PM

Saturday Matinees: February 18, & February 25, 2017, 2:00PM

Ticket Prices

Adults $15.00

Senior, Military & Students $13.00

Children (12 & under) $12.00

Groups of 10 or more $10.00

All Seating is Reserved

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at TMP’s Box Office located at 7116 Sixth Avenue, by phone at 253-565-6867, and online at www.tmp.org. Box office is open Tuesday through Friday, 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM.