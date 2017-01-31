Rosa Parks and The Montgomery Bus Boycott at TMP

TMP Family Theater announces its upcoming production of ROSA PARKS and the Montgomery Bus Boycott Director and Choreographer Jimmy Shields.
December 1, 1055, Montgomery, Alabama. Rosa Parks, a black woman, refuses to surrender her seat on a public bus to a white man. Her arrest proved to be a tipping point in American history, inspiring Montgomery’s African-American citizens to organize in non-violent protest under the leadership of a new young pastor, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The newly formed Montgomery Improvement Association a 13-month boycott of Montgomery’s public transit system that resulted in a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down segregation on public buses as unconstitutional.
60 years after the Montgomery Bus Boycott, Rosa Parks is remembered as “The Mother of the Civil Rights Movement.” With deep intensity and uplifting songs of the struggle, this musical tells her uniquely moving American story about how everyone makes a difference.
ROSA PARKS and the Montgomery Bus Boycott
February 11 – 19, 2017
Saturday, Feb. 11, 1:00PM & 4:00PM | Feb. 18, 11:00AM
Sundays, 7:00PM
Where
Rosa Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott plays at Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA.
Show Times
Friday & Saturday, 7:30PM
Sundays, 2:00PM
Saturday Matinees: February 18, & February 25, 2017, 2:00PM
Ticket Prices
Adults $15.00
Senior, Military & Students $13.00
Children (12 & under) $12.00
Groups of 10 or more $10.00
All Seating is Reserved
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at TMP’s Box Office located at 7116 Sixth Avenue, by phone at 253-565-6867, and online at www.tmp.org. Box office is open Tuesday through Friday, 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM.
