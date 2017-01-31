Rep. Heck joins effort to block executive order

Submitted by Kati Rutherford Sills
Upon returning to the nation’s capital, Congressman Denny Heck (WA-10) added his support to three bills that prevent President Trump’s harmful executive order from being administered by the United States government.
If passed, the Statue of Liberty Values Act (SOLVe Act) would prevent the executive order from having any force of law and prohibit any federal funds or fees from being used to carry it out. The Freedom of Religion Act states that the United States could not bar foreigners from coming to the United States on the basis of their religious beliefs. The No Religious Registration Act would stop the government from creating or using a database of religious affiliation for the purpose of surveillance or of classifying U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, and visa seekers.
“These bills reflect long-standing American values laid down in the First Amendment,” Heck said. “What President Trump’s Administration is attempting to do is un-American and cruel, and I know both Republicans and Democrats do not agree with this blatant violation of the right to the free exercise of religion.
“Furthermore, our men and women in uniform rely on many Muslim allies in the ongoing fight against terror around the world. To turn our backs on programs and policies that encourage collaboration with our Muslim friends and partners, and to discriminate based on their religion and place of birth, would render us less safe.
“I thank the people of the 10th Congressional District for speaking out and demanding that this discriminatory executive order be reversed.”
Heck previously cosponsored the Freedom of Religion Act and the No Religious Registration Act in the 114th Congress (2015-2016).
Full text of the executive order is available on whitehouse.gov. Original text of the Constitution of the United States and an explanation of each section is available at senate.gov.
Comments
Dave Shaw says
“I thank the people of the 10th Congressional District for speaking out and demanding that this discriminatory executive order be reversed.”
I was NOT one of those who spoke this. This executive order does NOT exclude ALL countries with a predominance of Muslim faith. In fact, there are more “Muslim countries” that ARE NOT on the list. It is an order that temporarily halts (90 days) entry of certain people from those countries to our country who might pose a threat to us. It allows time to better examine just who are gaining entry in an effort to protect us. Already there have been individuals from those countries who have been cleared for entry into the US.
I lock the doors of my house each night. It is an effort to keep out those who might do me harm. I do not hate all the people outside my home, but I do try to keep those who would do me harm outside. My doors are open to those I deem not a threat.
These protests are not so much about the executive order itself, but who wrote it. These same countries were included on the “watch list” of the previous two administrations and not a word of protest was given.
Dan Fannin says
Dave, I’m with you 100%.
Lorraine Potter says
I am fully with Rep. Heck. This ban will accomplish nothing other than to disrupt the lives of immigrants and provide ISIS with fuel.
Dave Shaw says
Disrupting legal, safe immigrants for a bit should make them more appreciative of the US taking the time to give them a more safe future.
As for ISIS, just the existence of the US is fuel enough for them.
Chris Anderson says
Agreed Dave! This is a time when we need extreme vetting. Heck just seems to be another Elite career politician who KNOWS that the President’s order is not only temporary and very needed but that it’s also LEGAL….I think he’s just following all the others who are upset that Trump won the White House and is getting free press with his political posturing…so my next question is….when is Denny Heck up for reelection and who should run against him?