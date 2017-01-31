Rep. Heck joins effort to block executive order

Submitted by Kati Rutherford Sills

Upon returning to the nation’s capital, Congressman Denny Heck (WA-10) added his support to three bills that prevent President Trump’s harmful executive order from being administered by the United States government.

If passed, the Statue of Liberty Values Act (SOLVe Act) would prevent the executive order from having any force of law and prohibit any federal funds or fees from being used to carry it out. The Freedom of Religion Act states that the United States could not bar foreigners from coming to the United States on the basis of their religious beliefs. The No Religious Registration Act would stop the government from creating or using a database of religious affiliation for the purpose of surveillance or of classifying U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, and visa seekers.

“These bills reflect long-standing American values laid down in the First Amendment,” Heck said. “What President Trump’s Administration is attempting to do is un-American and cruel, and I know both Republicans and Democrats do not agree with this blatant violation of the right to the free exercise of religion.

“Furthermore, our men and women in uniform rely on many Muslim allies in the ongoing fight against terror around the world. To turn our backs on programs and policies that encourage collaboration with our Muslim friends and partners, and to discriminate based on their religion and place of birth, would render us less safe.

“I thank the people of the 10th Congressional District for speaking out and demanding that this discriminatory executive order be reversed.”

Heck previously cosponsored the Freedom of Religion Act and the No Religious Registration Act in the 114th Congress (2015-2016).

Full text of the executive order is available on whitehouse.gov. Original text of the Constitution of the United States and an explanation of each section is available at senate.gov.