Moss and Brandstetter announce running for reelection

Lakewood City Council Members Mary Moss and Michael Brandstetter will run for reelection to the Lakewood City Council in 2017.
“We are appreciative of the trust and support of the citizens of Lakewood over the past seven years. We are proud of the strides Lakewood has made and direction it is moving. We look forward to continuing to work with citizens, our fellow council members, businesses, and partners at JBLM and throughout the region to continue our growth and progress and enhance our community’s quality of life.”
Mary Moss, Email or (253) 984-6405
Michael Brandstetter, Email or (253) 230-5406
Voters:
While Ms. Moss and Mr. Branstetter are obviously dedicated, intelligent and talented individuals, I cannot approve of their decision to create what has become known as the Rental Inspection Program (RIP). In my opinion, their decision lacks common sense and good judgement.
It is my hope that additional competing candidates will be willing to run in opposition to our two incumbents.
If any other citizens choose to run for the Lakewood City Council, I urge all citizens to consider the entire candidate field in terms of each candidate’s willingness to either uphold or violate every Lakewood citizen’s Constitutional Forth Amendment Rights.
We need city council members who are not only willing to solve serious problems, but are able to put forth intelligent solutions that do not punish innocent Lakewood citizens.
Joseph Boyle
For you language arts lovers, let’s make that Fourth Amendment Rights.
Joseph Boyle