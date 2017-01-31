Moss and Brandstetter announce running for reelection

Submitted by Moss Campaign Committee and Brandstetter Campaign Committee

Lakewood City Council Members Mary Moss and Michael Brandstetter will run for reelection to the Lakewood City Council in 2017.

“We are appreciative of the trust and support of the citizens of Lakewood over the past seven years. We are proud of the strides Lakewood has made and direction it is moving. We look forward to continuing to work with citizens, our fellow council members, businesses, and partners at JBLM and throughout the region to continue our growth and progress and enhance our community’s quality of life.”

Mary Moss, Email or (253) 984-6405

Michael Brandstetter, Email or (253) 230-5406