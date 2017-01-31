Giddy Up: Lakewood Chamber Chili Cook-Off for Scholarship Fund

Alrighty now Buckaroos…it’s that time of year again! Dust off your saddle, scrape off the mud and polish up your boots for the 19th Annual Lakewood Chamber Chili Cook-Off.

If you’ve participated in the past, you know what a great time it is! If this is your first time … prepare yourself for an awesome gastronomical experience! Attendance has grown exponentially over the years and cook-off contestants continue to raise the bar with their offerings in this fierce competition! Nine competitors are hoping to have bragging rights for a year ~ in hopes of dethroning last year’s winners.

YOU ARE THE JUDGE! Everyone attending the luncheon will be provided with their own ballot to select the “People’s Choice Award.” Last year’s trophy went to America’s Credit Union. Three distinguished judges will select the “Best Chili Award,” won by the Great American Casino.

There’s a twist in this year’s Dessert Auction. Participants don’t have to worry about their waistline by purchasing a very special pie. The highest bidder will be able to throw one at our Chair of the Board, Greg Bakamis. Of course we will have plenty of edible desserts to bid on as well!

Details:

Thursday, February 2, 2017

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

McGavick Conference Center – on campus at Clover Park Technical College

Prepaid Cost – $20 — At the Door Price – $30

Call 253-582-9400 to prepay or go to: www.lakewood-chamber.com/pay_online

Proceeds from the Dessert Auction cook-off go to the Chamber’s Business Students of the Year Scholarship fund. The scholarship monies will be awarded to three high school students from Clover Park School District and a student from both Clover Park Technical College and Pierce College in June.