The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

CP Librarian Mary Moser Awarded NEA Read Across America Library Grant

By Leave a Comment

LAKEWOOD — Clover Park High School (CPHS) library media specialist Mary Moser was awarded a $1,000 grant from the National Education Association (NEA)’s Read Across America program to purchase books that add diverse perspectives to her school’s collection.

“Clover Park High School has a highly diverse student population; our students need to see themselves reflected in literature to increase readership engagement, define themselves in the world and see themselves as valued by our society,” stated Moser.

Library media specialist Moser was awarded a $1000 grant by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to diversify her school library’s collection.

“Our students also need to read about others, real and fictional, to build their empathy level as they work to become active, engaged citizens and members of a wider community.”

Moser was one of only 100 winners nationwide to receive the grant.

Moser used the grant funds to purchase books, fiction and non-fiction, that relay diverse perspectives, including but not limited to: LGBTQIA, diverse genders, people of color, people with disabilities, and ethnic, cultural and religious minorities.

NEA makes grant awards in collaboration with the NEA Foundation. The 2017 NEA’s Read Across America Library Grants are made possible by a contribution by The Weinstein Company and Walden Media in connection to their film “The Giver,” based on the popular young adult novel by Lois Lowry.

For more information on the NEA’s Read Across America program, please click here.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *