CP Librarian Mary Moser Awarded NEA Read Across America Library Grant

LAKEWOOD — Clover Park High School (CPHS) library media specialist Mary Moser was awarded a $1,000 grant from the National Education Association (NEA)’s Read Across America program to purchase books that add diverse perspectives to her school’s collection.

“Clover Park High School has a highly diverse student population; our students need to see themselves reflected in literature to increase readership engagement, define themselves in the world and see themselves as valued by our society,” stated Moser.

“Our students also need to read about others, real and fictional, to build their empathy level as they work to become active, engaged citizens and members of a wider community.”

Moser was one of only 100 winners nationwide to receive the grant.

Moser used the grant funds to purchase books, fiction and non-fiction, that relay diverse perspectives, including but not limited to: LGBTQIA, diverse genders, people of color, people with disabilities, and ethnic, cultural and religious minorities.

NEA makes grant awards in collaboration with the NEA Foundation. The 2017 NEA’s Read Across America Library Grants are made possible by a contribution by The Weinstein Company and Walden Media in connection to their film “The Giver,” based on the popular young adult novel by Lois Lowry.

For more information on the NEA’s Read Across America program, please click here.