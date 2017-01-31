6th Annual Raider Baseball Dinner Auction happening Feb. 18

Pierce College Athletics invites the community to Raider Baseball’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The 6th Annual Baseball Dinner Auction is taking place Feb. 18 at Pierce College Fort Steilacoom’s Health Education Center at 6 p.m. Tickets for this special evening are $40, which includes a buffet dinner, no-host bar and a chance to bid on a variety of live and silent auction items.

All proceeds will benefit these student-athletes by helping to fund uniforms, top-notch coaching staff, travel expenses and athletics scholarships.

The event will feature as many as 100 silent auction items, and 10 exciting live auction items. Items available to bid on include a getaway to Alderbrook Resort and Spa, the opportunity to spend a day as a guest groundskeeper at a Mariners game, tickets to Point Defiance Zoo and more.

“This event provides a great opportunity for the college and community to come out and support our student-athletes,” said Athletic Director Duncan Stevenson. “They are very invested in the program and do a great job representing the college on campus and in the community.”

The team finished last year’s season at third place in the region and fifth place in the conference, out of 29 teams overall. With strong pitching staff this year, Stevenson expects the team to be especially competitive on the mound.

Opportunities for event sponsorship are still available to individuals and businesses in the community. Three sponsorship levels are available, which includes a number of tickets, banners or signage featuring your company logo and more.

For more information about event sponsorship opportunities, please contact Duncan Stevenson at dstevenson@pierce.ctc.edu. To purchase tickets or make a donation to support the team, please click here.

