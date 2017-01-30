Pierce County Leadership Changes Announced

Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier today announced a number of changes within the leadership team at the County. The announcement followed a formal evaluation and analysis process conducted by an outside consultant.

After many years of service, Brian Ziegler, who led Public Works, is retiring from Pierce County. In light of this, Planning and Land Services (PALS) and the Public Works departments are combining to form the Planning and Public Works department, headed up by Dennis Hanberg, the current PALS director.

Another consolidation taking place is the merging of Information Technology into the existing Budget and Finance department. Gary Robinson, the current Budget and Finance director, will lead the newly-formed Finance Department, which consists of Budget and Finance, Risk Management and Information Technology, and IT director Linda Gerull is leaving. A search for a risk manager is underway following the retirement of Mark Maenhout.

“Although we anticipate additional shifts in the future, with the changes we’ve outlined, we have created the team and structure we need to move ahead,” said Bruce Dammeier, County Executive. “We have more work to do to create the responsive, efficient and effective government our residents expect and deserve, and I look forward to working with my colleagues at Pierce County to make that happen.”

Dammeier also announced Parks and Recreation will seek a new director to replace Tony Tipton, who is moving to the Finance Department. Scott Hall has been named the interim director while a search for a new director is conducted.

Michael Kawamura will be the Director of Assigned Counsel.

Kevin Stock will be the Clerk of the Court.

Libby Catalinich will be the Director of Communications.

Peter Ansara will be the Director of Community Connections.

Denise Dyer will be the Director of Economic Development.

Lowell Porter will be the Director of Emergency Management.

Bret Carlstad will be the Director of Facilities Management.

Ginny Dale will be the Director of Human Resources.

Dr. Tom Clark will be the Medical Examiner.

All department directors will be submitted to the County Council for confirmation and ordinances will be proposed to align the County’s codified management structure with the operational structure now in place.