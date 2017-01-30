America’s Credit Union Expands into Proctor

America’s Credit Union (ACU) together with the Tacoma Chamber of Commerce, and other community leaders celebrated the Grand Opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of its new Proctor branch location on Tuesday, January 24.

The event was catered by Gayle Orth Catering and entertainment was provided by father and son duo, Miguel Perez-Gibson and Daniel Perez-Gibson. Tours of the branch, upstairs offices and meeting space, continued throughout the evening.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this community and am looking forward to working closely with the businesses and residents of Proctor,” said Tanya Morin-Cukjati, branch manager of ACU Proctor branch.

The Proctor branch is located at 2602 N Proctor St. Suite 103, Tacoma, WA. Business hours are Monday – Friday 9 am – 5:30 pm and Saturday 9 am – 1 pm. The branch provides full service banking and an ATM for ACU members. This is ACU’s 17th branch.