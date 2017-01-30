The Washington State Trail Running, Walking and Duathlon Club will host the 5th Annual Run/Walk 4 The Heart Challenge Benefit on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Joint Base Lewis McChord local disabled and homeless veterans.

This is in historic Fort Steilacoom Park 480 acres of well maintained single and double track trails. Participants can expect some very challenging “Die Hard” Hill to challenge all your experience and skills of trail running.

The youth event is free for ages 16 and under with an option to purchase an event beanie cap or tee shirt. High energy snack, honey sticks, random mystery prizes will be distributed from our club sponsors. Awards ceremony will start at 10:30am. Event fringe benefits will be available to include hydration, awards, Starbuck and Brown and Haley Chocolate Festival. Register at Active.com.

All women in the event will receive a long stem rose at the finish line. The youth one mile event path is around Waghop Lake. Please dress for the February Pacific Northwest South Puget Sound Weather.

Lastly, if you have questions, please contact the event director, Coach Tony ‘The Tiger’ Quinn at 253.376.5737 and/or email: humansports2001@yahoo.com to assist you.

February is National Heart Month and the event is within the Valentine’s week.

The event will take place come rain, snow or shine. Come join the club for Fun, Fitness and Friendship.

In trail running, walking and life – “The Challenge Never Ends”