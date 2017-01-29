Pierce College seeks nominations for 2017 Honorary Degree

The Pierce College Board of Trustees is now accepting nominations for this year’s Honorary Associate of Arts degree. The degree is designed to recognize people whose lives serve as examples of Pierce College’s aspirations for its students. Nominations can be submitted by any member of the college community, including students, alumni, employees and friends of the college.

The honorary degree is awarded to an individual who has made significant contributions to the community in one of the following areas: educational service, humanitarian service, servant leadership, personal and professional accomplishments and entrepreneurial leadership.

A committee consisting of faculty, staff and students review all nominations before narrowing the candidate pool down to the top finalists. The Board of Trustees select a recipient, and the degree is presented during commencement.

The college presented its first-ever honorary degree in 2015 to Pierce College alum and local business leader Jerry Korum. Korum leads a highly successful business, Korum Automotive Group, which has received numerous awards and accolades for its commitment to outstanding community support.

For more than 20 years, Korum has also worked regularly with the college’s PierceWorks program for displaced and unemployed workers. He is well known throughout the community for his generosity, kindness and willingness to help a number of local charities and causes.

Nomination forms for the 2017 Honorary Associate of Arts degree are available HERE and will be accepted through Feb. 28.

Story reprinted, with permission, from Pierce News website.