Valentine Tea at Historic Fort Steilacoom, Feb. 11

Submitted by Carol Neufeld Stout

You are invited to a “Valentine Tea” at Historic Fort Steilacoom on February 11, 2017 at 2 p.m. in Quarters 2. Come at 1:45 to see the Fancy Fair items for bidding. Refreshments will be served. Reenactors will entertain telling about their lives in the past. Wear historic clothes of any period if you wish.

The cost is $15.00 per person. Please R.S.V.P. by mail with payment, your name, and those of guests you are bringing. Please send your check made out to: Historic Fort Steilacoom Association, P.O. Box 88447, Steilacoom, WA 98388.

For more information, please visit our website: www.historicfortsteilacoom.org/events.html