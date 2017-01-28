Tacoma Water and regional partners’ work named a “Bright Idea in Government” by Harvard University

Tacoma Water is honored to receive a 2017 Bright Ideas in Government recognition from the Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. Tacoma and the Central Puget Sound Water Supply Forum were selected for their work to identify and understand potential challenges to the region’s water supplies along with a range of mitigation strategies.

The group’s work over the last two years brought staff from throughout the region together to review, identify and determine the impact of critical threats to water supply caused by earthquake, water quality issues, drought and climate change. The agencies included in the Forum – Tacoma Water, Seattle Public Utilities, the City of Everett, Cascade Water Alliance, and regional water associations from Pierce, King and Snohomish counties – have a responsibility to provide safe, reliable water service to about 2.3 million people and businesses in the Puget Sound area.

The award commends the Forum’s work for its unprecedented voluntary, regional approach to resiliency and preparedness and its plan for working together to keep Puget Sound’s thriving economy and quality of life functioning following potential crises.

“We decided that, as a region, it was our responsibility to examine potentially catastrophic events, how they could affect our water supply and what we could do to lessen the impact to our customers,” said Tacoma Water Superintendent Linda McCrea. “To be acknowledged by thought leaders for being progressive and effective is an honor we are very proud of.”