Pierce County Airport-Thun Field Advisory Commission applicants sought

Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier is seeking applicants for one South Hill community resident position on the Pierce County Airport-Thun Field Advisory Commission (TFAC). The appointee will fill an unexpired term to April 12, 2019, after which terms are for four years. This position is unpaid.

To learn more about the commission, membership requirements and the application/selection process, please visit www.piercecountywa.org/thunfieldadvisorycommission.

The TFAC is a Pierce County Executive-appointed, Council-confirmed Advisory Commission, created by County Ordinance 2001-22s2 per Pierce County Code Title 2 – Administration, Chapter 2.46 entitled Pierce County Airport – Thun Field Advisory Commission.

The deadline for submitting applications is Feb. 8, 2017 at 5 p.m.

Applications are available online.

More information about Pierce County Airport-Thun Field can be found atwww.piercecountywa.org/thunfield.

To view the South Hill map visit www.co.pierce.wa.us/DocumentCenter/View/4047.

Additional information can be obtained by calling Lauren Behm, Pierce County assistant airport and ferry administrator at (253) 798-2421 or lbehm@co.pierce.wa.us.

