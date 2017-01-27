Mark Holcomb to helm TAM as Interim Executive Director

Tacoma, WA – Following on the heels of the January 24, 2017 announcement that Stephanie Stebich is departing Tacoma for the Smithsonian American Art Museum, Tacoma Art Museum (TAM) is efficiently implementing its succession plan. The museum is pleased to announce Tacoma business leader Mark Holcomb as interim executive director, effective January 25. Holcomb has deep experience in business operations, with a master’s degree in organizational development and bachelor’s degree in international business from University of Washington.

TAM’s board president Steve Harlow said “Mark brings a wealth of organizational development and growth management expertise. He is a friendly and open leader with a proven track record in team engagement. We are delighted that he has joined the team and confident in his ability to maintain the museum’s positive momentum as the search committee seeks the right long-term fit for this role.”

In September, 2016, Holcomb retired from his role as senior vice president of business services at Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region in Tacoma. As a professional who had always enjoyed his work, he found that he missed the challenge and sense of community that comes with managing a mission-driven organization. In December, he was introduced to the museum’s leadership by a trusted colleague. “Sometimes, you’re in the right place at the right time,” Harlow said, adding “We’d had the opportunity to meet and talk with Mark already. The timing was fortuitous. When Stephanie shared her news with us, we knew he’d be a good fit.”

During his tenure at Goodwill, Holcomb increased revenue from $38 million to $72 million among other significant accomplishments. His previous professional roles as vice president of operations at Rodda Paint and operations and marketing manager at Parker Paint Company have provided Holcomb with extensive budgeting, metrics, market assessment, business expansion and operations experience.

“Now I’m working with paint in an entirely different context,” quipped Holcomb. “I am so pleased to step into the interim executive director role at TAM. The board and staff are incredibly hard working and the whole team can be proud of the museum’s significant growth and development. The organization is well-run, so my role will be to steward that success during the search for a new executive director. While managing the business operations of the museum and exploring opportunities for growth, I’ll also have the exciting prospect of learning more about Northwest art and artists.”

Holcomb grew up in Tacoma and attended Wilson High School. He and his wife both enjoy their work, and like to travel in their free time. Holcomb looks forward to meeting visitors and members at TAM’s upcoming opening celebration for The Outwin 2016: American Portraiture Today on February 4, 2017.