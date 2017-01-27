Forum Series: Civility, Incivility and Civil Disobedience starts Feb. 4

Submitted by League of Women Voters, AAUW, NAACP & RAD

What is civility in public discourse? Is it important? Why is it important? Who is responsible for assuring that our public discourse is civil? How can the public communicate with people of opposing viewpoints in these intense times? What is civil disobedience and how does it fit on the spectrum of civility and incivility? Is civil disobedience ever necessary? These are all questions that the American public has been grappling with in the last few months. These are also questions that will be discussed in a forum series that begins February 4.

The League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County; the American Association of University Women (AAUW), Tacoma Branch; National Association for Advancement of Colored People (NAACP); and Restore the American Dream (RAD) have teamed up to co-sponsor a series of three public events on this timely and crucial topic. The first, February 4, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 621 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma, features a panel of elected officials, educators and media representatives who will discuss these and related topics. The forum also provides an opportunity for audience engagement on these topics in a public participation segment of the event. Members of the public can express their interests and hopes for how public officials will address issues of disagreement in public discourse.

Moderated by Simone Alicea, reporter for KNKX radio, the panelists will include County Executive Bruce Dammeier and County Councilmember Connie Ladenburg and historian Amy Young, who will provide an historical perspective about civility and incivility in public discourse. Also speaking will be Nate Bowling, 2016 Teacher of the Year and John Norlin, Educator from the Sumner School District.

Other forums will be held on March 4 and April 1. On March 4, the focus will be on how to address public conflicts, particularly when one is subjected to incivility or observes incivility towards others. On April 1, the focus will be on activist organizations and how they and elected officials can best work together when they have different interests.