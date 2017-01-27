The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

CPSD board and city council to hold joint meeting

By Leave a Comment

LAKEWOOD – The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors and Lakewood City Council will hold a joint meeting Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW in Lakewood.

The purpose of the joint meeting is to discuss the district’s Facilities Advisory Committee recommendations, Youth Council update and joint quarterly Clover Park School District and City of Lakewood meetings.

For more information, contact the Clover Park School District superintendent’s office, 583-5190.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *