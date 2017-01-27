CPSD board and city council to hold joint meeting

LAKEWOOD – The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors and Lakewood City Council will hold a joint meeting Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW in Lakewood.

The purpose of the joint meeting is to discuss the district’s Facilities Advisory Committee recommendations, Youth Council update and joint quarterly Clover Park School District and City of Lakewood meetings.

For more information, contact the Clover Park School District superintendent’s office, 583-5190.