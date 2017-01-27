BUDDY – The Buddy Holly Story Returns to the TMP Stage

Back by popular demand Tacoma Musical Playhouse announces its third musical of its six show Mainstage 2016/17 season Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story. The production returns to the Tacoma Musical Playhouse stage on Friday, February 3rd, 2017.

February 3, 2017 also marks the 58th anniversary of the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, J.P. Richard, “The Big Bopper” and pilot Roger Peterson. This date is called The Day the Music Died, a lyric in the Don McLean song American Pie that references the deaths of these rock and roll legends.

“So many people have been asking us to bring back this show, along with Matt McClure who plays Buddy Holly, stated Jon Douglas Rake, Managing Artistic Director of Tacoma Musical Playhouse.

BUDDY The Buddy Holly Story

February 3 – 26, 2017

Fridays & Saturdays, 7:30PM

Sundays, 2:00PM

Saturday Matinees, February 18, & February 25, 2017, 2:00PM

About the Show

In just three short years, Buddy Holly set the music world on fire and forever changed the face and sound of rock and roll. BUDDY The Buddy Holly Story stars Matt McClure (Buddy Holly), with Artistic Director and Choreographer Jon Douglas Rake.

Before the Beatles, The Beach Boys or The Rolling Stones ever played a note, Rock ‘n’ Roll was forever changed by BUDDY HOLLY, a 19-year-old kid from Texas. BUDDY – The Buddy

Holly Story tells the true story of Buddy’s meteoric rise to fame, from the moment in 1957 when “That’ll Be the Day” hit the airwaves until his tragic death less than two years later. The show features more than 20 hits including “That’ll Be the Day,” “Peggy Sue,”, “Maybe Baby” and “Oh Boy!” “Buddy will have you on your feet and send you out of the theater on an unstoppable high” (The Boston Globe)!