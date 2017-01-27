The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Bates: Northwest Now: Get an inside look at the Youth Apprenticeship Program

As the cost for tuition at four year universities continue to skyrocket, so does the dismay among high-school students who wish to continue their education after graduation.

But now, there’s a new option for those students who wish to learn a skill which could lead to high paying careers.

On this edition of Northwest Now , we take a closer look at Governor Jay Inslee’s Youth Apprenticeship program. We’ll hear from Bates Technical College President Ron Langrell, the Governor’s Office, L&I, and the Washington Aerospace Joint Apprenticeship Committee.

The Emmy and Telly Award-winning public affairs series Northwest Now airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College.

Use the list below to find us on TV. You can also watch past episodes and learn more about our show on our website .

OFF AIR:

KBTC 28.1, 28.2, 28.3 digital channels, (including K41KT-D Grays River-Lebam and K24IC-D, Bellingham and Channel 16 Digital, Seattle)

KCKA 15.1, 15.2, 15.3 digital channels

CABLE:

Comcast channel 108 (HD, most areas in Western Washington)

Comcast channel 12 (most areas – in Tacoma, Comcast channel 3)

Click! (Tacoma) channel 3 Rainier Connect channel 10

Broadstripe channel 28 (varies by area)

Verizon FiOS channel 28

Frontier Cable: 528 (HD), 28 (SD), and 474 (MHz Worldview)

SATELLITE:

Dish channel 28 (may appear as 8620)

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.

