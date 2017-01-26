Volunteer Fair in University Place a Success

Citizens of University Place were able to find out more about 13 community agencies, as well as sign up to volunteer, at the Jan. 19, 2017 Volunteer Fair. Representatives from various U.P. Community groups were on hand to provide information about ongoing and one-time volunteer opportunities throughout the year.

People are needed to help with clerical tasks, outdoor cleanup efforts, computer work, event setup, grant writing and much, much more! The volunteer fair was a great way to connect with your community and make a difference. Many opportunities are also available for people seeking community service hours.