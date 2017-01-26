Valentines for Veterans: Program helps students connect and thank veterans in the South Sound

For the fifth annual Valentines for Veterans Drive, Congressman Denny Heck (WA-10) is encouraging students of all ages around the South Sound to pen and design valentines for local veterans. The cards are one way to say to veterans, “thank you for your service.”

Congressman Heck and his office will then deliver the cards to veterans organizations on Valentine’s Day.

“In this world full of emails and text messages, a handwritten card is a special memento that any person can appreciate,” Heck said. “Nobody deserves a handmade note of gratitude more than our veterans, and each year I’m touched by the heartfelt valentines that students produce.”

Students of all grade levels and ages are welcome to participate. The following schools in the South Sound have signed on to provide valentines:

PIERCE COUNTY

Anderson Island Elementary (Anderson Island)

Beachwood Elementary (Joint Base Lewis-McChord)

Evergreen Elementary (Joint Base Lewis-McChord)

Hillside Elementary (Joint Base Lewis-McChord)

Meriwether Elementary (Joint Base Lewis-McChord)

Aylen Junior High (Puyallup)

Ballou Junior High (Puyallup)

Maplewood Elementary (Puyallup)

Fruitland Elementary (Puyallup)

Puyallup High School (Puyallup)

Wildwood Elementary (Puyallup)

Clover Creek Elementary (Tacoma)

Stanley Elementary (Tacoma)

Anyone wishing to participate can drop off Valentine’s Day cards at Congressman Heck’s district offices between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, January 30th- February 3rd. Teachers and school districts can contact the Pierce County office at (253) 533-8332 or the Thurston/Mason County office at (360) 459-8514 to arrange an appointment for large pickups.

The Pierce County office is located in the Lakewood City Hall: 6000 Main Street SW, Suite 3B, Lakewood, WA, 98499.