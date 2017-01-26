U.P. resident wins Hope for the Warriors scholarship

Hope For The Warriors recently awarded seven Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships for higher education totaling $15,000, which included University Place-based Adilah Morales.

Celebrating more than 11 years of service, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for veterans, service members and military families.

Since 2008, Hope For The Warriors has awarded Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships twice a year. The program recognizes and rewards post-9/11 spouses and caregivers for their strength, fidelity and resolve despite adversity as they assume critical roles in the financial well-being of their families.

With the help of these scholarships, recipients can continue their education at an accredited university, college or trade school.

The following recipients were awarded for the 2017 spring semester:

Geri Maples of Middletown, Ohio, “Honorary” Scholarship, Union Institute and University

Sandra Lopez of Houston, Texas, “Restoring Hope” Scholarship, University of Houston

Shannon Duncan of Hanscom Air Force Base, “Restoring Hope” Scholarship, Simmons College

Laura Stearns of Port Orange, Florida, “Restoring Self” Scholarship, Liberty University

Misty Toothman of Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, “Restoring Self” Scholarship, Liberty University

Mariateresa Wiener of Ridge, New York, “Restoring Family” Scholarship, Saint Joseph’s College

Adilah Morales of University Place, Washington “New Beginnings” Scholarship, Rasmussen College

“If you serve in the military, it’s easy to understand how much the entire family sacrifices. Many military spouses and caregivers often delay their educational aspirations due to multiple deployments or because they’re caring for loved ones,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and president of Hope For The Warriors. “The Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships are just one example of how Hope For The Warriors strives to restore a sense of self, family and hope for military families.”

Since the program’s inception, Hope For The Warriors has granted 74 Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships totaling $299,760. To apply for a scholarship visit www.hopeforthewarriors.org/transition/spousecaregiver-scholarships/.

For more information on Hope For The Warriors, visit www.hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook or Twitter.

Founded in 2006, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for post 9/11 veterans, service members and military families. Since its inception, Hope For The Warriors has served approximately 10,000 through a variety of support programs focused on transition, health and wellness, peer engagement and connections to community resources. The nonprofit’s first program, A Warrior’s Wish, has granted 162 wishes to fulfill a desire for a better quality of life or support a quest for gratifying endeavors. In addition, Run For The Warriors has captured the hearts of more than 22,000 since 2010. For more information, visit www.hopeforthewarriors.org/, Facebook or Twitter.