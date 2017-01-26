Sparky is Pet of the Week

Featured Pet Sparky is a real lover — a regular Casanova, so to speak — he needs someone who doesn’t mind having their face washed every now and then.

The 2-year-old Chihuahua is very timid but sweet, and would prefer a home where his person is not gone for long periods of time. A fenced yard and an adult-only household are a must for this little guy, as he does like plenty of exercise, but is nervous with too much activity and noise. Other favorite pastimes include RV travel and blanket snuggles.

He currently resides in a home with another small dog, and does swimmingly, though he’d be just as content as your one and only.