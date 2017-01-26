Bates graduate honored at Transforming Lives Award dinner

Bates Technical College Digital Media and Broadcasting and Video Production graduate Liam Murphy was honored at the Transforming Lives Award dinner in Olympia on Jan. 23. Murphy joined other nominees from the state’s 34 two-year community and technical colleges to honor and recognize students or graduates who have overcome significant barriers to achieve their higher-education goals.

Liam exemplifies all of the qualities that make the Transforming Lives Award so prestigious.

Bates Board of Trustees Chair Karen Seinfeld wrote in her nomination letter, “I am proud that students like Liam are a part of what makes the college a vital and important part of our community. Liam exemplifies all of the qualities that make the Transforming Lives Award so prestigious.”

At just 19 years old, Murphy graduated with Associate in Applied Science degrees in Broadcasting/Video Production and Digital Media. He came to Bates as a Technical High School student. Before he enrolled, Murphy was an unfocused high school student who made choices that could have negatively changed the course of his life. With the help of his mother, he learned of the high school program at Bates, where he transformed into the young man he is today: positive, professional, determined, and a small business owner.

Liam is an inspiration, and I am eager to see him continue on to even greater success.

“Recognition like the Transforming Lives Award acknowledges the potential in every member of our community. Liam is an inspiration, and I am eager to see him continue on to even greater success,” wrote Seinfeld.

Congratulations, Liam!

Transforming Lives Award nominee and Bates Technical College graduate Liam Murphy was recently honored at a dinner. He is pictured here with Lin Zhou, Bates’ Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness and Student Success.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.