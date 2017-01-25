Prosecutor Mark Lindquist talks HPO & Elder Abuse before the Steilacoom Town Council

Steilacoom, WA – Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist gave a public safety update to councilmembers at the regularly scheduled Steilacoom Town Council meeting. Prosecutor Lindquist is addressing every city and town council in Pierce County.

Steilacoom Mayor Ron Lucas opened the presentation by thanking Prosecutor Lindquist and his staff for their work making the community safer. The Mayor praised their success in holding accountable those who assisted in the murder of the four Lakewood Officers and those who commit property crimes.

Lindquist spoke about two innovative initiatives that are making our community safer.

First, he discussed the High Priority Offender Program (HPO), which focuses resources on the small percentage of criminals who commit a large percentage of the crimes. Lindquist started the program last year after months of preparation. Similar data-driven approaches to prosecution have been effective in New York and other cities.

The program aims to reduce crime by using technology, data and intel to identify and target repeat offenders.

“We are ending their criminal careers,” Lindquist said.

Second, Prosecutor Lindquist spoke with councilmembers about the Office’s Elder Abuse Unit. Formed by Lindquist in 2011, the Elder Abuse team works to vigorously prosecute offenders and assist the community in preventing elder abuse crimes.

“We are committed to protecting the most vulnerable members of our community,” Prosecutor Lindquist said.

The Prosecutor’s Office was awarded $370,985 from the Department of Justice because of their leadership in the area of elder abuse. This was one of only nine nationwide grants. The money will be used to support a comprehensive approach to elder abuse. The office is teaming up with local law enforcement agencies and victim service organizations to increase and strengthen training, form a community response team, improve access to victim services, and hold accountable criminals who victimize the elderly.

“We are leading an effort to bring stakeholders together,” said Prosecutor Lindquist. “This will make our community safer for our elderly citizens.”

During a question and answer period, Mayor Lucas and Prosecutor Lindquist agreed to continue working together with local law enforcement and legislators to prevent patients at Western State Hospital from escaping or being wrongfully released.

Our Prosecutor is always happy to speak with civic groups, senior communities, and other organizations on issues facing our county.

For more information, please contact James Lynch at (253) 798-6265, jlynch@co.pierce.wa.us.