LPD Arrests Prolific Car Prowlers

Submitted by Lt. Chris Lawler, Lakewood Police Department

On Jan. 23, 2017, at approximately 10:03 AM, a Lakewood Traffic Officer noticed a suspicious vehicle and female in a parking lot at 100th Street and Bridgeport Way SW in Lakewood. He checked the license plate on the vehicle and it returned as a stolen vehicle out of Seattle. The Officer called for assistance and two females were taken into custody.

Both females from the stolen car gave information on who gave them the car and said the same person was responsible for a large number of vehicle prowls in Pierce County and King County. They told Detectives that the main suspect in all of these prowls was a 27 year old male named Brandon Starks, who had a lot of stolen property in his motel room in Fife. The females also told the Detectives that the suspect was responsible for the large number of vehicle prowls at the Lakewood Towne Center that was recently posted to the LPD Facebook page.

Detectives served a search warrant on the suspect’s motel room in Fife on Jan. 23, at approximately 7PM. The male suspect was taken into custody, along with a 24 year old female. A large number of stolen items were recovered from the motel room. The suspects gave information on how they broke into the cars and the types of items they would take. Detectives are working to connect the suspects and stolen property to reported thefts, along with notifying other police agencies in the region. It’s looking like we have approximately 60 victims of theft.

Both the male and female were taken into custody and booked into the jail. The investigation is ongoing. Detectives hope to return the stolen property to the victims who reported it stolen.