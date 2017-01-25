The Suburban Times

HOOPS 4 HEROES save the date!

By Leave a Comment

Submitted by DuPont-Steilacoom Subchapter of AUSA

Mark your calendar for the 2nd Annual Soldiers vs. First Responders basketball game! Please join us at noon on Saturday March 4th, at Pierce College Fort Steilacoom for an entertaining afternoon.

HOOPS 4 HEROES March 4, 2017

