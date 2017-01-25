HOOPS 4 HEROES save the date!

Submitted by DuPont-Steilacoom Subchapter of AUSA
Mark your calendar for the 2nd Annual Soldiers vs. First Responders basketball game! Please join us at noon on Saturday March 4th, at Pierce College Fort Steilacoom for an entertaining afternoon.
