City of Lakewood Receives 2015 Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting

The City of Lakewood was recognized for excellence in governmental accounting and financial reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada(GFOA). The GFOA presented the award to Tho Kraus, Assistant City Manager of Administrative Service and Chief Financial Officer at the City of Lakewood, as the individual primarily responsible for preparing the 2014 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.

This award represents the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, for providing accurate and transparent information in aiding the pursuit of financial well-being.

More background on the Certificate of Achivement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the GFOA: